UBS Group Begins Coverage on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $52.59. 2,511,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. Aflac has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.