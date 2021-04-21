UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €109.90 ($129.29).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

ETR:RHM opened at €87.76 ($103.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.10. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.