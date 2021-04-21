UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,065,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

