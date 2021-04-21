UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,270 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.