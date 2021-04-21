UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,141 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

In related news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.