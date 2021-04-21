UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,919 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VSH opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

