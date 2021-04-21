UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of Getty Realty worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

