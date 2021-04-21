UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Quaker Chemical worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of KWR opened at $234.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $119.18 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.