UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.38 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.76.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

