UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.04. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

