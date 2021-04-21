UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 144,913 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,913 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 85,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 511,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 409,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YPF opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.69. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.68.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

