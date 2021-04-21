UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,728,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,231. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $34.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 647.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

