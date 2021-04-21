UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,749 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRSP. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

NYSE PRSP opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts expect that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

