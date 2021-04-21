UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 29,338 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,338 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

