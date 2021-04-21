U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Gap Up to $104.92

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $104.92, but opened at $109.01. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $109.28, with a volume of 46 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

