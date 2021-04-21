Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $19.64.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

