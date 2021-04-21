Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 37,018 shares.The stock last traded at $79.57 and had previously closed at $80.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $850.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total transaction of $397,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,591,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $325,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,933.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,129 shares of company stock valued at $977,924. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after purchasing an additional 77,776 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Tucows by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 94,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tucows by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tucows by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

