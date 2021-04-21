TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. TTEC traded as high as $109.99 and last traded at $109.20, with a volume of 454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTEC. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TTEC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

