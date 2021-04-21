TrustToken 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00093903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.33 or 0.00636056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

