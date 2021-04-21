Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 397 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Corteva were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 199.7% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Corteva by 18.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 169,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 5.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

