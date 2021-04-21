Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 359 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,013,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,721,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,793,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

KRC opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.