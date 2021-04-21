Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,012 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.