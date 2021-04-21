Trust Co. of Vermont Has $594,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.