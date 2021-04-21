Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.