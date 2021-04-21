Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Trupanion worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,953.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $427,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,863,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $116,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,102 shares of company stock worth $14,495,805. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

