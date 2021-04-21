Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Margaret Tooth Sells 250 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $19,465.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,536.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $23,265.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,953.01 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

