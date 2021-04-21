Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BWX Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $67.35 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after buying an additional 300,839 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,338,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

