Truist Increases NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $142.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

Shares of NVCR opened at $194.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.53 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $218.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.32.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

