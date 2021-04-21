Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,691,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,850,000 after buying an additional 79,731 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 199,018 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NUSC opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.