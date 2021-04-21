Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 13,481 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SF stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

