Truist Financial Corp Has $702,000 Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 216.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $3,676,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

