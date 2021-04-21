Truist Financial Corp Has $666,000 Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,065,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

