Truist Financial Corp Has $633,000 Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,000 shares of company stock worth $17,905,720 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,394.48, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HQY. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

