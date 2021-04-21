Truist Financial Corp Buys 9,847 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 371,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

