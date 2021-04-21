Truist Financial Corp Acquires 6,370 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 256,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,006 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

