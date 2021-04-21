Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.20 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

