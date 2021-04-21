Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Tricida stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $231.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Tricida will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,800. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,136,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

