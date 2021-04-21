Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$3.05 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.70.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.04.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.66. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$2.35. The company has a market cap of C$489.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.