Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $7.21 on Wednesday, reaching $183.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,740. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

