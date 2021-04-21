Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 71,814 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,814 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,327,000 after purchasing an additional 275,978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,909,000 after buying an additional 39,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,278,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

