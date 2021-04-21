Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 49,716 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,716 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Omnicell worth $24,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Omnicell by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,051.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 410,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $135.03. 3,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,352. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

