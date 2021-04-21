Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.22.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $386.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,798. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.06. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $205.06 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.