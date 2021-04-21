Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $14.36 Million in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after purchasing an additional 126,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LGI Homes by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,266.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 55,235 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.