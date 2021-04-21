Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.98 million. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPH opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

