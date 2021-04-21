Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage Sells 10,000 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Aselage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

