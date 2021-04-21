Travelzoo (TZOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

