Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Upgraded by SEB Equities to Buy

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $27.75 on Monday. Traton has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $29.70.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

