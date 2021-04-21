Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Head-To-Head Review

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 9.79% 9.95% 6.58% Transphorm N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Diodes and Transphorm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.25 billion 2.85 $153.25 million $2.91 27.47 Transphorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diodes and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80 Transphorm 0 0 2 0 3.00

Diodes currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Transphorm has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 90.22%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Diodes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Diodes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diodes beats Transphorm on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. The company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux products, digital switches, interfaces, redelivers, clock ICs, and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metalÂ-oxideÂ-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

