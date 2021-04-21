TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 4.6%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. 2,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 814,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,818 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,295. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.