TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of TMDX opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. Analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $552,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,285.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,818 shares of company stock worth $9,574,295. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

